Utah News

Island Market celebrates over 100 years of history in Logan, USU exhibit

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published September 26, 2022 at 6:34 AM MDT
632b70ce7e89a.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal

The Island Market in Logan celebrated the opening of an online exhibit created by Utah State University with a ribbon cutting and hotdogs Wednesday morning.

Mark Lunt, the market’s managing owner, said the research done by USU students has uncovered fascinating historical details of the store.

“If you look at our logo, it says since 1928,” Lunt said. “It turns out that that’s when the county started keeping better records of what buildings were on properties, and so they just plugged a bunch of buildings, including the Island Market, in as 1928 because they weren’t really sure.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

