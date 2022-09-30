Desert tortoises belong in the wild, but some need adoptive homes

Desert tortoises are native to the Mojave Desert and, in Utah, are found only in Washington County. They are listed as threatened on the federal endangered species list and Utah state law prohibits their possession without a specific permit. Occasionally, people still take them from the desert, which is not only illegal, but means they may not be able to be released back to the wild.

Sarah Seegert, Aquatics Section Chief over native species with the DWR, said when a desert tortoise comes into their care, a biologist in St. George conducts a health assessment to determine if the animal can return to its native habitat.

“And if it seems like it's healthy enough to go back to the wild, we will put it back in the wild in a place away from an urban setting. But if it's not healthy enough, we don't want to risk spreading disease to the native tortoise population. And so then we can't put it back in the wild,” Seegert said.

This is where the adoption program comes in. To adopt a desert tortoise, Seegert said applicants must demonstrate that they can provide the right environment for the tortoise, commit to paying for their veterinary care and indicate a long-term care plan.

“The first thing to know is that it is a commitment. Tortoises can live, 60, 70, 80 years. The second thing is, there are some pretty specific guidelines for providing care and space for your tortoise at home,” Seegert said.

Tortoises require an outdoor, enclosed space with good forage and supplementary vegetables. They also need shade and a burrow to stay cool.

“It's a unique opportunity to have a tortoise. But what we don't want is there to be kind of a demand for pet trade. These animals really do belong out in the wild and not in people's homes," Seegert said.

