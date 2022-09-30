American Leadership Academy responds to complaints over homecoming dress code

After girls were kicked out of a homecoming dance for allegedly violating the dress code, parents and students are demanding answers.

The homecoming dance in question took place on Saturday night and was held at the American Leadership Academy (ALA) in Spanish Fork.

Students alleged that dozens of students were turned away from the dance. Rich Morley, Executive Director for ALA, said after reviewing video footage, 14 students were prohibited from entering as their attire did not meet the academy's standards.

According to Morley, six of the students not permitted to enter changed or altered their outfits and then returned to the dance.

Students and parents felt that the school was body-shaming girls whose dresses had similar styles but fit differently.

The school acknowledged that students felt hurt by the incident and said they "sincerely apologize[d] that any students came away from the dance feeling less than enough."