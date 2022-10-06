Gov. Cox to meet in Washington County as part of “Utah 360” tour

As part of the “Utah 360” statewide tour, Gov. Spencer Cox is set to visit Washington County this week.

During his two-day visit to the county, Cox will be meeting with various groups of students on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7.

Cox will speak to Utah Tech University’s Institute of Politics at 12 p.m. on Thursday, then on Friday, will speak with the St. George Chamber of Commerce at 12 p.m. Lastly, Cox will end his visit to the county by attending the 23rd Annual Utah Tech University Hall of Fame event at 5:30 p.m.

News media are invited to attend a short media availability session outside the Gardner Student Center Ballroom following Cox’s discussion with Utah Tech University’s Institute of Politics. Media will have full access to the “Salute to America” event with both the St. George Chamber of Commerce and Utah Tech Hall of Fame events.

“Utah 360” has been an effort for officials to visit several rural and urban communities throughout Utah with the intentions of discussing future conditions of the state and its people. Thus far, officials have participated in the event by going to town hall meetings, site visits, and by speaking at different trade programs, universities, and K-12 schools.