Utah News

Old Wonder Bread site targeted for "executive suites" hotel

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal
Published October 7, 2022 at 6:29 AM MDT
A virtual imagining of a hotel building
The Herald Journal
An architectural rendering of a planned "executive suites" hotel on 100 West across the street from Logan High School

The deteriorating former Wonder Bread building next to Logan High School will be replaced by a five-story “executive suites” hotel, if plans approved by the Logan Planning Commission come to fruition.

The design for the 50-room hotel, which will feature a parking garage on the ground floor, won unanimous approval from the commission on Sept. 22 after commissioners requested more be done to shield the view into the parking garage from the street.

Only one public comment was offered on the project, and that came from Logan City School District Superintendent Frank Schofield, who raised security and upkeep issues.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

