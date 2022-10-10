Utah's new suicide prevention playbook is on Instagram

The suicide prevention playbook is a ten lesson training course delivered on Instagram by Live On Utah, a public-private mental health and suicide prevention campaign based in Salt Lake City. It covers topics such as checking in with struggling loved ones, how to talk about mental health issues and where to find help.

Allison Foust, suicide prevention administrator for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, said Live On struggled with how to get suicide prevention education out to everyone. The solution? Teach it through a place people already are.

“People are not going to come sit in a two hour training with me, that's just the reality, right?” Foust said. “People are already on Instagram, they're already scrolling.”

The goal of the program is to turn every Utahn into a suicide prevention ambassador. Foust said much like CPR, people should be trained to recognize the warning signs for suicide and intervene.

“One in 10 people are trained to help with physical health issues, so why not mental health issues?” Foust said.

Utah has historically ranked in the top 10 for suicide rates. Foust said this playbook can reduce stigma surrounding suicide in Utah – and help people feel safe seeking guidance for their mental health issues.

“We're using people from the state that live here in Utah, that are native to Utah,” Foust said. “That know the nuances and the cultural aspects that we all sort of experience living here and can share real life stories and tips with people.”

The playbook was launched during suicide awareness month, but Foust said she is striving to move our state from awareness to action.

“I think we're all in a place where we know that suicide is an issue. We know that 91% of people in our state know somebody who has died by suicide or attempted suicide,” Foust said. “We don't want to just say suicide is an issue, we want to give people the steps to actually prevent suicide.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, or in a mental health crisis, you can call trained licensed professionals anytime at 988.

