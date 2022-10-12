Ogden hairstylist offering free service to those with mental health struggles

A Utah hairstylist is offering her services for free to those struggling with mental health issues.

Brittney Bott’s “Occultist Hair” booth is located inside the Thomas Hardy Salons in Ogden where she cuts and dyes hair for her customers. Bott describes her passion for her job by saying that she likes making people feel good about themselves, helping them see what everybody else sees.

A typical hairstylist has the opportunity to talk and get to know each of their customers as they spend time working on their appearance. Bott is no different, and like others in the field, she’s able to pick up on a customer’s emotions, especially when they’re struggling mentally.

Speaking from experience, Bott knows that whenever someone is in a really dark place, their physical appearance is the least of their concerns. Wanting to help change that, Bott posted to a local Facebook group letting people know that her services are free of charge to those struggling.

Bott says that by offering these services to others, taking care of them when they themselves don’t want to, it’s a simple way to remind them that they’re human and that they’ll get through it. She also added that these free services are an outlet for people who might want someone there to listen to their problems, it’s a way for them to work through things on their own time.