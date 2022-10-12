Will they, won't they? County council to continue debate on elected officials' raises

Cache County Council members are slated to once again address a possible cost-of-living adjustment for themselves and other county elected officials Tuesday evening during their regular meeting.

The proposition was originally discussed during a Sept. 13 workshop when Amy Adams — the county human resources director — discussed a noteworthy exodus of county employees during the past year. As of that meeting, 39 county employees had left during 2022. In the full year of 2021, 38 employees withdrew from their positions.

After determining it was financially wise to retain current employees rather than finding and training new individuals, the council voted to allot an 8% increase to county employees.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.