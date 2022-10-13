Devouring pizza, drinking soda, defending democracy: Cache County Clerk's Office to hold ballot open house

The Cache County Clerk/Auditor’s Office is holding an open house of the new ballot processing center Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said he hopes to show valley residents that Cache County has “among the most secure elections in the entire country.”

“Our office is looking to showcase all of the security features that we’ve added since 2020 to help put peoples’ minds at ease about this election and all future elections,” Bradfield said. “We’ll take people on a tour from A to Z.”

The tour will show people through the entire process of what happens to ballots when they arrive at the center.

