Utah News

Devouring pizza, drinking soda, defending democracy: Cache County Clerk's Office to hold ballot open house

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published October 13, 2022 at 6:25 AM MDT
A white room with an American flag on the wall and a wide variety of computer desks
Brock Marchant
/
The Herald Journal
Cache County’s ballot center to be toured Friday.

The Cache County Clerk/Auditor’s Office is holding an open house of the new ballot processing center Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield said he hopes to show valley residents that Cache County has “among the most secure elections in the entire country.”

“Our office is looking to showcase all of the security features that we’ve added since 2020 to help put peoples’ minds at ease about this election and all future elections,” Bradfield said. “We’ll take people on a tour from A to Z.”

The tour will show people through the entire process of what happens to ballots when they arrive at the center.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

