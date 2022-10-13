Vivint Smart Home founder announces gift to Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare held a press conference Monday at their new Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi.

At the event, Todd Pedersen, founder of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife Andie Pedersen announced a $35 million gift to support Intermountain’s “Primary Promise” to build the nation's model health system for children.

Andie Pedersen shared how they made this decision as a family.

“I had been saying to our family that we needed to find something that we could do as a charity and something that gave us purpose," Pedersen said.

Utah businesswoman, civic leader and philanthropist Gail Miller also spoke at the event, accompanied by a 10-year-old patient.

“This new hospital campus is a key piece of a much larger vision. And it's going to distinguish Utah and the inter-mountain area as a model for integrated high-quality pediatric care," Miller said. "And it will demonstrate to the rest of the nation Intermountain’s commitment to caring for the most vulnerable among us.”

CEO of Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and Vice President of Children's Health Katy Welkie described the impact that donors like the Miller’s and Pedersen’s have on the organization.

“We have grown and evolved into a fantastic Children's Hospital that provides premier health care for hundreds of thousands of children regardless of the ability to pay," Welkie said. "And we simply couldn't fulfill this mission and this continued progress without the support of our generous community and some amazing visionary donors.”

Welkie also announced that the patient tower at the Miller Family Campus would be named the Todd and Andie Pedersen Patient Tower.

