Biden administration invests $64,000 in San Juan County healthcare

The Biden-Harris administration is investing nearly $64,000 to improve healthcare for people in San Juan County, Utah.

This was announced Thursday by U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Utah State Director Michele Weaver. The funding is part of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program.

Weaver said that access to healthcare is critical to sustaining communities.

The investments will help rural healthcare providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, build or renovate facilities and purchase medical supplies. They will also help regional partnerships, public bodies, non-profits and tribes in solving rural healthcare problems.

Rural Development under the Biden-Harris Administration provides loans and grants to help increase the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

