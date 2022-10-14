Ground broken for new downtown Logan fire station

A lot of things have changed in Logan over the past 140 years, but one constant has been the general location of the main Logan fire station.

This point was highlighted by Fire Chief Brad Hannig on Tuesday at the official groundbreaking for Logan’s new $13 million fire department headquarters at the northwest corner of 200 North and 100 East, and there’s a good reason for it, the chief said. The block affords firefighters an excellent launching point to reach to broadest area of the city in the fastest times during an emergency.

The first Logan fire station, built in 1880, was located a stone’s throw away on the southwest corner of 200 North and Main Street next to the Historic Cache County Courthouse. In the early 1900s, it moved across the street just north of where the vacant Burger King building now stands. And in the 1970s it shifted another half block to Church Street and 200 North.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.