Utah News

Ground broken for new downtown Logan fire station

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published October 14, 2022 at 6:34 AM MDT
A firefighter and other citizens using shovels to break the ground for a new fire station.
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Logan Fire Department Chief Brad Hannig, along with dignitaries, participates in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station on Tuesday morning. The new station will be located on the corner of 200 North and 100 East in Logan, and is expected to be completed in about a year.

A lot of things have changed in Logan over the past 140 years, but one constant has been the general location of the main Logan fire station.

This point was highlighted by Fire Chief Brad Hannig on Tuesday at the official groundbreaking for Logan’s new $13 million fire department headquarters at the northwest corner of 200 North and 100 East, and there’s a good reason for it, the chief said. The block affords firefighters an excellent launching point to reach to broadest area of the city in the fastest times during an emergency.

The first Logan fire station, built in 1880, was located a stone’s throw away on the southwest corner of 200 North and Main Street next to the Historic Cache County Courthouse. In the early 1900s, it moved across the street just north of where the vacant Burger King building now stands. And in the 1970s it shifted another half block to Church Street and 200 North.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

