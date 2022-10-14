© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

St. George woman caught stealing and replacing patients' medications

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published October 14, 2022 at 1:02 PM MDT
Pills fall out of a bottle onto a surface.
www.cdc.gov
/

A woman working at an assisted living facility in St. George was charged with pocketing elderly residents’ medications and replacing them with other medications not prescribed to the person.

23-year-old Taylor Janae Salisbury was working as a certified nursing assistant at the Retreat at Sunbrook and was charged Wednesday in the 5th District Court.

The manager and other staff started looking into a suspected theft of two separate prescriptions of hydrocodone and morphine pills. The staff noticed the medications had been replaced with pills resembling the correct prescription, one of which was blood pressure medication.

Several of the patients reacted negatively to replaced medication and would have had worse complications if the issue hadn’t been noticed.

The facility’s manager called the police Tuesday to report possible prescription theft.

Caitlin Keith
