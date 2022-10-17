© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Logan Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published October 17, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
Construction workers working outside of a new Costco building
The Herald Journal
Construction workers wrap up a day’s work Friday at the new Costco membership warehouse in Logan, scheduled to open Nov. 18.

An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store.

Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!”

Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 West. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center taking shape on the northwest corner of the lot.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

