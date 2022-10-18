Hogle Zoo will celebrate Day of the Dead on October 26

On October 26, Utah’s Hogle Zoo will celebrate “Day of the Dead” with a day-long special celebration.

Also known as “Día de los Muertos,” Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated by Latin cultures where lost loved ones are honored and souls of the dead are believed to return to the land of the living as Monarch butterflies.

Shrines honoring lost loved ones are often built and placed in the family’s home consisting of candles, painted skulls made of chocolate or sugar, and primarily favorite items of the loved one.

Hogle Zoo will host several activities honoring animals who have passed away in a similar fashion to the way Day of the Dead is celebrated by Latin families.

Zoo attendees will be able to participate in the day-long celebration by participating in events and activities ranging from craft projects featuring butterflies to special presentations from zoo keepers.