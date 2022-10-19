Sourdough pizza and wellness center set to open on Center Street

Walking or driving through Center Street in Logan, community members may notice the new businesses that have opened, or will be opening soon.

With the recent first-ever brewpub opening downtown, Center Street is full of business. And a new pizza place and wellness center have made their plans to open on the historic street.

At 71 W. Center Street, a sign by the front door marks the location of the new eatery “Center Street Pizza,” according to the business’ Instagram page .

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.