Utah News

Utah-made rocket boosters arrive in Florida

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published October 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM MDT
A rocket booster being prepared to be sent to Florida in a warehouse.
Northrop Grumman
The rocket boosters were manufactured in Magna, Utah and sent to Florida.

Northrop Grumman has delivered two solid rocket boosters to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

At 72 feet long and over 117,000 pounds, the boosters are the longest single-cast rocket motors ever produced.

Manufactured in Utah, the boosters will be used on the inaugural flight of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket planned for the first months of 2023. ULA’s Vulcan rockets will use up to six of these boosters, providing over 460,000 pounds of thrust at launch.

