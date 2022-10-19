Utah ranked as fourth most stressed state in the nation

Utah is the fourth most stressed-out state in the nation according to new research from Diamond Rehab Thailand.

The study analyzed Google Trends data of a selection of terms including “psychological stress,” “anxiety,” and “occupational burnout.” Utah ranked number one for searches for “depression,” and second highest in the top 10 for the terms “anxiety” and “stress.”

Low rankings for occupational burnout and exhaustion pushed Utah down to fourth place below Connecticut, Vermont and Massachusetts. Utah was the only state in the Mountain West to rank in the top 10.

