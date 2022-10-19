© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah ranked as fourth most stressed state in the nation

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published October 19, 2022 at 2:16 PM MDT
A blonde woman sits at a desk, pinching her nose with her fingers as though stressed.
Rido
/
Adobe Stock
While Utah ranked fourth overall, the state had relatively low scores for "exhaustion" and "occupational burnout."

Utah is the fourth most stressed-out state in the nation according to new research from Diamond Rehab Thailand.

The study analyzed Google Trends data of a selection of terms including “psychological stress,” “anxiety,” and “occupational burnout.” Utah ranked number one for searches for “depression,” and second highest in the top 10 for the terms “anxiety” and “stress.”

Low rankings for occupational burnout and exhaustion pushed Utah down to fourth place below Connecticut, Vermont and Massachusetts. Utah was the only state in the Mountain West to rank in the top 10.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonStress
Anna Johnson
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content