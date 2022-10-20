Gov. Cox commends Washington County on its efforts to conserve water

After meeting with representatives of the Washington County Water Conservancy District, Governor Spencer Cox commended the district on its move towards long-term conservation measures.

The governor, Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry and Colorado River Authority Executive Director Amy Haas discussed water supply and the growing demand in Washington County this week in St. George.

Similar to the entire Colorado River basin, Washington County is seeing a decline in water supply and ongoing water shortages.

The state of Utah and the county are moving to develop local water resources through conservation, reuse, desalting, storage and agricultural optimization.

Washington County relies on the Virgin River, which is drought-prone. The county is currently using more than 90% of its annual reliable water supply.

Additional conservation measures are essential to protect the county’s economy and population.