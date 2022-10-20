© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Gov. Cox commends Washington County on its efforts to conserve water

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published October 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM MDT
Utah governor Spencer Cox sits on a chair in a large room with light green walls, yellow drapes, and a grand piano in the background. He gestures to someone off screen.
Francisco Kjolseth/Francisco Kjolseth
/
Utah Gov. Cox

After meeting with representatives of the Washington County Water Conservancy District, Governor Spencer Cox commended the district on its move towards long-term conservation measures.

The governor, Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry and Colorado River Authority Executive Director Amy Haas discussed water supply and the growing demand in Washington County this week in St. George.

Similar to the entire Colorado River basin, Washington County is seeing a decline in water supply and ongoing water shortages.

The state of Utah and the county are moving to develop local water resources through conservation, reuse, desalting, storage and agricultural optimization.

Washington County relies on the Virgin River, which is drought-prone. The county is currently using more than 90% of its annual reliable water supply.

Additional conservation measures are essential to protect the county’s economy and population.

Tags
Utah News UPRSpencer CoxWashington CountyColorado River BasinWater Conservation
Caitlin Keith
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content