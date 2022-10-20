Gov. Spencer Cox speaks on mental health and election security

Members of the National Governor’s Association visited Utah this week to discuss strategies for improving mental health outcomes in their states. Gov. Spencer Cox says these meetings are an important way to connect state leadership across the political spectrum to find solutions at a state level.

“We had researchers, clinicians, public health experts and others who were here talking about ways that we can work to prevent suicide and improve mental health outcomes," he said.

Cox noted how social media and cell phone use are affecting young people’s mental health.

“According to the Mayo Clinic, social media is distracting teens disrupting their sleep and exposing them to bullying, rumor spreading and unrealistic views of other lives in peer pressure. There are several other studies that have shown that increased screen time with phones leads to significantly reduced outcomes, including a major rise since 2010 in anxiety, depression and self-harm, again with the greatest rises happening with young women,” Cox said.

This meeting of the National Governor’s Association is part of a larger pattern of bipartisan cooperation.

“It's always great and I believe refreshing to see Republicans and Democrats working together on issues that are important to the citizens of our state and those across the country,” he said.

Another area of bipartisan cooperation Cox focused on was election security.

“I want to assure you that Lieutenant Governor Henderson and county election officials across the state have worked very hard to ensure our elections are safe and secure. So if you're a registered voter, please mail your ballot or carry your ballot to your county clerk, or go to the polls on election day. Because your vote matters,” Cox said.

As ballots are making their way to mailboxes across the state, Cox said Utah voters are focused on inflation, housing and water use issues, all of which will be addressed in the next legislative session.

