County Executive candidates share why they deserve county's vote

Though many candidates are running unopposed for seats in Cache County’s government, the office of County Executive/Surveyor is one of the few contested positions on the ballot this November. Incumbent David Zook and write-in candidate Marc Ensign are both running for the office.

The Herald Journal sent similar sets of questions to each of the candidates to gauge their thoughts prior to the election.

What are the candidates thoughts on current standings in the election?

Zook said he believes he will win the election and will continue serving in his current position.

“I have confidence that the good people of Cache Valley will send a message that negativity and mudslinging won’t work on them and have no place in our community. Our voters are smart and can discern what is true,” he said.

