© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

County Executive candidates share why they deserve county's vote

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published October 25, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
Two portraits of Cache County's executive candidates.
The Herald Journal
Cache County executive candidates Marc Ensign and David Zook.

Though many candidates are running unopposed for seats in Cache County’s government, the office of County Executive/Surveyor is one of the few contested positions on the ballot this November. Incumbent David Zook and write-in candidate Marc Ensign are both running for the office.

The Herald Journal sent similar sets of questions to each of the candidates to gauge their thoughts prior to the election.

What are the candidates thoughts on current standings in the election?

Zook said he believes he will win the election and will continue serving in his current position.

“I have confidence that the good people of Cache Valley will send a message that negativity and mudslinging won’t work on them and have no place in our community. Our voters are smart and can discern what is true,” he said.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRCache CountyThe Herald Journal
Related Content