Drought conditions create pumpkin shortage

Carving pumpkins is a tradition for many Utah families, but finding the right one will be a little bit harder this year.

Utah farmers say a weak harvest due to drought conditions is affecting their ability to stock local grocery stores with enough pumpkins.

Coupled with supply chain shortages and high prices from inflation, this year’s Halloween may be a little bit dimmer without the glow of jack-o-lanterns to guide trick-or-treaters on their candy quest.

