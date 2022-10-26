© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Drought conditions create pumpkin shortage

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:30 PM MDT
The pumpkin patch at Waldoch Farm in Lino Lakes, Minn.
Kaomi Goetz for NPR
Pumpkins are a cornerstone of Halloween celebrations, but they are getting harder and harder to find.

Carving pumpkins is a tradition for many Utah families, but finding the right one will be a little bit harder this year.

Utah farmers say a weak harvest due to drought conditions is affecting their ability to stock local grocery stores with enough pumpkins.

Coupled with supply chain shortages and high prices from inflation, this year’s Halloween may be a little bit dimmer without the glow of jack-o-lanterns to guide trick-or-treaters on their candy quest.

