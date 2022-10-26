© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

First-year student enrollment at USU at record level

Utah Public Radio | By Matt Crabtree & The Herald Journal
Published October 26, 2022 at 6:26 AM MDT
A man riding on a skateboard as dozens of other people walk on the sidewalk next to him.
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Students make their way across the USU campus on Monday.

Last week, Utah State University announced a record-high first-year enrollment for its Logan, Price and Blanding campuses, as well as an overall student body increase of 1.9% over fall 2021.

The numbers came from the Utah System of Higher Education’s annual report on enrollment at institutions throughout the state, which took a headcount of students during the third week of the current fall semester.

First-year student enrollment increased by 13.3% at the Logan campus and 14.1% for the university overall. USHE data showed a general increase in such students throughout the state, but USU experienced one of the more significant jumps.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalUSUUtah State University
Related Content