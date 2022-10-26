Raising Cane’s reveals plan to open Logan restaurant

In a twitter post made by the company’s official account, Raising Cane’s revealed that they plan on bringing a new chain location to Cache Valley sometime next year.

Twitter user @aaronbag1ey replied to a casual tweet posted by the restaurant on Saturday, saying: “I would in a heartbeat if you were in Logan, UT. Please come up here.” Raising Cane’s swiftly replied by saying: “Hey hey hey, we’re on our way! We’re planning a spot for Logan, UT in 2023!”

Over the past year and a half, several Raising Cane’s locations have opened across the Wasatch Front and with this unconventional announcement made by the company, another location in Logan will soon be joining the other Utah chains. The first location in Utah opened in South Jordan in the summer of 2021.

Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah State University alumnus, even shared his excitement about the news by retweeting Raising Cane’s reply from his personal account.

As of now, there is no official time frame on when the restaurant will open and there’s no information on where it will be located, but there is confirmation that a Raising Cane’s is coming to Logan.