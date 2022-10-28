Wood burning restrictions will begin on November 1

Starting on November 1, wood burning restrictions will be implemented to help reduce winter inversions.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality says that when wood is burned, the smoke releases dangerous particles that can contribute to unhealthy air quality and ultimately harm air quality.

Throughout the winter season, the DAQ is planning on issuing action alerts indicating mandatory, voluntary, and unrestricted actions that will control air pollution focusing on the usage of wood, coal burning fireplaces, and stoves.

Anybody who violates the mandatory restrictions can be fined.

Air quality forecasting will be made available for Utah residents by the DAQ on the UtahAir app.