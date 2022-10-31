Downtown Logan hosts 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk

Throughout the day on Halloween, the streets of downtown Logan will be filled with what appear to be ghosts, goblins and ghouls.

The Logan Downtown Alliance has invited Cache Valley community members to come together in downtown Logan for the 19th annual Halloween Treat Walk on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gary Saxton, the manager for the alliance, said over 60 local downtown businesses will be welcoming dressed up trick-or-treaters. Parents and kids alike are invited to join.

“They’ll have candy for moms and dads and kids,” Saxton said.

