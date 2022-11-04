Judge hears oral arguments on the state’s motion to dismiss youth climate lawsuit

Seven Utah youth, ages 10 to 19 filed a climate lawsuit earlier this year. The Natalie R. versus the State of Utah case argues the state of Utah is contributing to climate change through affirmative actions that have increased air pollution and the climate crisis in Utah, and that such actions will impact the health and lifespan of the children living in the state. Natalie Roberts, a youth activist and Utah resident started the petition.

“We're not suing the state government, because they're not doing enough. We're not asking for any kind of like protection. We're asking them to stop actively contributing to climate change by you know, supporting, like the fossil fuel industry and providing like permits and authorization for projects regarding like fossil fuel development,” Roberts said.

The state filed a motion to dismiss the case in May this year. In response, the youth, represented by the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust, filed an opposition. Both parties presented their oral arguments on the state’s motion during a hearing Friday, November 4th. No decision was made, however, one is anticipated in the next few days. Andrew Welle, attorney to the youth climate activists explains why this case should go to trial.

“When governments are taking actions that are affirmatively causing the current climate crisis and harming youth, it's the role of courts to decide whether those policies and actions violate youth fundamental rights, and that's what we're asking the court to do in this case,” Welle said.

Among other things, the state argued that this issue belongs in the legislature. Natalie explains what keeping it in court means to her.

“I'm 15 years old.. They claimed that, you know, it's alleged, it's like a legislator problem, but I can't vote. So we're bringing this case to the court, because so many of us young plaintiffs can’t vote. So when it's out of our hands, we'd bring it to the court to decide if it's if what the state's doing is unconstitutional,” said Natalie.

Going to trial would give the youth the opportunity to present their evidence and make their voices heard in the fight against climate change. One of the activists, Sedona Murdock, shares what it would mean to her.

“I think it'd be amazing when we get to go to trial, because that would just mean that we get to present our evidence and our points as to why we get as to why like we deserve like clean air and why the state should not keep pushing things that are harming our health. So I think it would just show that there is hope that it could happen and that there are people out there who do care about that in our house, so,” Murdock said.

Stay tuned for part 2 of this story on the judge’s decision on whether or not this case will proceed to trial. For more information visit ourchildrenstrust.org.