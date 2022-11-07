$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot increases to $1.9 billion

Saturday’s record Powerball jackpot grew from $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion after nobody claimed victory on the drawing.

After being drawn Saturday night, the winning numbers were 69, 53, 45, 56, 28, and Powerball 20. Since nobody claimed Saturday’s jackpot, a new drawing will be pulled Monday evening.

As of now, there have been four winning Powerball tickets sold this year, but since nobody has won the Powerball jackpot in over three months, the lottery’s earnings have continued to grow with each drawing.

However, the Powerball lottery has reportedly gone without a winner for 40 consecutive drawings with the last prize being claimed on August 3.

It’s said that the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, and with such a high amount of earnings behind this new jackpot, there is bound to be plenty of participants anxiously waiting to claim victory.

Saturday’s jackpot was the fifth time in United States history where a jackpot of over $1 billion has been offered in a multi-state lottery.