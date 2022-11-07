© 2022 Utah Public Radio

Utah News

Chief prosecutor selected as interim Cache County Attorney

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published November 7, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
Two men in blue suits shaking hands
Brock Marchant
/
The Herald Journal
Cache County Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield (left) shakes hands with Cache County Attorney Dane Murray during a special county council meeting on Tuesday. Murray was appointed to serve as the interim county attorney until the 2024 general election.

Dane Murray, chief prosecutor and deputy county attorney, was selected to serve as the interim Cache County Attorney during a special-set county council meeting on Tuesday.

Former Cache County Attorney John Luthy recommended Murray for the role both to The Herald Journal and in his resignation letter to the council.

“Dane has my full confidence. He will serve honorably, and he will… receive strong support form the remainder of the Cache attorney’s office,” Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said, reading from Luthy’s resignation letter during the meeting.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

