Chief prosecutor selected as interim Cache County Attorney

Dane Murray, chief prosecutor and deputy county attorney, was selected to serve as the interim Cache County Attorney during a special-set county council meeting on Tuesday.

Former Cache County Attorney John Luthy recommended Murray for the role both to The Herald Journal and in his resignation letter to the council.

“Dane has my full confidence. He will serve honorably, and he will… receive strong support form the remainder of the Cache attorney’s office,” Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said, reading from Luthy’s resignation letter during the meeting.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.