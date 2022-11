Marco Ortiz, long-time KTVX-Channel 4 reporter, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning. No cause of death was announced.

Ortiz started at KUTV-Channel 2 in 1992 as a general assignment reporter before switching to reporting on crime, which he continued after moving to KTVX in 2004. He was best known for his reports about unsolved crimes called “Justice Files.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.