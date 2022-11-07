© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah's first 'Week of STEM' aims to bring STEM curriculum to more schools

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 7, 2022 at 7:02 PM MST
A teacher writes about electricity and circuits on a whiteboard.
Jeswin Thomas
/
Unsplash

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox kicked off Utah’s first “Week of STEM” Monday.

The week, running from Nov. 7-10, aims to inspire and educate students about subjects in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Gov. Cox made an official proclamation for the week on Monday morning to an audience of middle and high school students at the STEM Action Center in South Salt Lake.

As part of the “Week of STEM,” there are six new programs aiming to educate students at Utah schools that might not have had access to STEM curriculum before. These schools include ones with high intergenerational poverty, high Latino population, and located in rural areas.

The programs are funded by both private and public money, and will focus on subjects like coding, computer science and hydroponics, which involves growing plants without soil.

Tags
Utah News UPRSTEMEducation
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content