Utah man helps raise men’s health awareness through the “Movember” movement

A Utah man has joined a nationwide effort to raise both awareness and funds for the improvement of men’s health.

The “Movember” foundation has made a goal to spotlight men’s wellness, and bring awareness to cancer prevention and suicide prevention during the month of November. Kurt Reinhardt from Utah is just one of many who has participated in the movement, helping shine a light on these issues in his own hometown.

Reinhardt says that men are often told to “man up” and from a young age, are told not to talk about their feelings as emotions aren’t seen as manly. He’s hoping that through his efforts and through the Movember movement, that stigma can end.

Throughout October, Reinhardt helped raise money by dying his beard a specific color based on a voting made by his family and friends. The choices were either a pride rainbow or a unicorn color scheme with the rainbow color ultimately claiming victory.

Reinhardt says that every dollar raised during October was a vote for the colors chosen to dye his bear and he hopes that the flashy colors can open up conversations about mental health.

By his own admission, Reinhardt struggled with his own mental and physical health but after going to therapy and participating in what he calls “gym therapy,” he’s now hoping to share his story and provide resources to those who were just like him.