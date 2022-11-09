© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Cache County to consider blending public defense office with Box Elder

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

Cache County Managing Public Defender Mike McGinnis is preparing to present a policy recommendation to combine the public defense offices of Cache County and Box Elder County to the county council.

The idea was discussed during the Oct. 25 council meeting, where Vice Chair Paul Borup explained the conjunction would mean the counties could share administrative fees.

“I anticipate we’ll see some of that come up in the next few weeks,” Borup said. “We’re working on it with Box Elder right now.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

