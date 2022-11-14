The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week

The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event.

This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.

Since the event’s inception in 2018, more than 500 pets have been adopted, and the HSU is hoping for a similarly large turnout this year, as they’ve seen a large increase in animals but a slowdown in adoptions.

Those looking to take advantage of this cost-effective chance for a forever friend can go to the Humane Society of Utah at 4242 S 300 W in Murray, UT, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.