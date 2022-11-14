© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

The Humane Society of Utah is waiving pet adoption fees this week

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 14, 2022 at 5:49 PM MST
A variety of dogs lined up against a bright pink wall
Hannah Lim
/
Unsplash

The Humane Society of Utah (HSU) is waiving adoption fees for the fifth year of its “Fall in Love Adoption Special” event.

This week, Nov. 14 -18, all animals adopted at the HSU will have no adoption fees, courtesy of Mountain America Credit Union. Animals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for adoption without need for appointments, though there will still be the regular adoption approval process.

Since the event’s inception in 2018, more than 500 pets have been adopted, and the HSU is hoping for a similarly large turnout this year, as they’ve seen a large increase in animals but a slowdown in adoptions.

Those looking to take advantage of this cost-effective chance for a forever friend can go to the Humane Society of Utah at 4242 S 300 W in Murray, UT, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
