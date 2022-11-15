Intermountain Healthcare launches an ambitious initiative for children's health

Intermountain Healthcare launched their most ambitious and expensive philanthropic initiative yet last Thursday. Primary Promise aims to expand and enhance children’s access to healthcare.

The idea of Primary Promise was incepted in 2020 as a way to address the growing number and complexity of patients at Intermountain. Now, as Primary Children’s Hospital celebrates 100 years of service, the initiative is officially launching for the public. It was announced by Katie Welkie, President and CEO of Primary Children’s Hospital and Vice President of Intermountain Children’s Health.

“We know that our children are our future,” Welkie said. “And we believe that it’s essential that we grasp this once-in-a-generational opportunity now to create better physical and emotional health for children.”

Primary Promise is founded on three main pillars: first, to strengthen Primary Children’s Hospital with innovative programs like their renovated NICU and new fetal center. Second, to address emerging health needs, including broader societal issues like functional illiteracy and food instability, by putting needed programs in place early. And finally, to extend their reach of care with a new Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi by early 2024.

This endeavor promises to be an expensive one, with a minimum goal of $600 million, of which they’ve raised $464 million so far. According to Gail Miller, one of the Primary Promise chairs, it’s the largest public campaign ever undertaken by Intermountain.

Fundraising for the remaining money is now being turned towards the community, as Miller announced Primary Promise was transforming into a formal public campaign.

“We’re asking people who share our vision to embrace the goals of the Primary Promise campaign and to carry us the rest of the way home,” Miller said.