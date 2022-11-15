Seacrest Studios to be added to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has been selected as the next site for a Seacrest Studio, a state-of-the-art broadcast media center created to allow children receiving treatment in hospitals to explore radio, television and other media.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, started by the radio and television star and his family, has already opened studios in 11 other children’s hospitals throughout the country.

The Seacrest Studio at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital was announced today and is scheduled to open next year.