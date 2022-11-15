© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Seacrest Studios to be added to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published November 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM MST
an open lobby area in a building with many windows and a sculpture of plants on the second level
Glen Beeby
/
Intermountain Healthcare
Seacrest Studios is coming to Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital next year.

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has been selected as the next site for a Seacrest Studio, a state-of-the-art broadcast media center created to allow children receiving treatment in hospitals to explore radio, television and other media.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, started by the radio and television star and his family, has already opened studios in 11 other children’s hospitals throughout the country.

The Seacrest Studio at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital was announced today and is scheduled to open next year.

Tags
Utah News UPRPrimary Children's Hospital
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
See stories by Caroline Long
Related Content