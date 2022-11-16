© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Angie's no longer serving free Thanksgiving meal after 30 years

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published November 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
A waitress serving pumpkin pie to a woman and a little boy
Jennifer Meyers
/
The Herald Journal
In this file photo from 2010, Kylie Meacham, right, serves pumpkin pie to Cecilia Lopez and Miguel Gomez, 2, during Thanksgiving dinner at Angie’s restaurant.

After over 30 years of holiday tradition for Cache Valley locals, free Thanksgiving dinners will no longer be offered at Angie’s Restaurant.

On Thursday, Angie’s Restaurant announced they will no longer be open and providing the traditional service this holiday season due to the rising popularity of the meal and increasing logistical constraints.

The owner of Angie’s, Saboor Sahely, has been serving free Thanksgiving dinners in Logan since 1990. However, due to a rise in Cache Valley’s population, the popularity of the dinner has increased — but not the size of Sahely’s kitchen, according to the announcement.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

