Additional money set aside for Center Block Plaza

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating an additional $500,000 toward the Center Block Plaza Project for additional construction costs.

According to Kirk Jensen, the city’s economic development director, when the city originally appropriated funds for the project, they were facing a “highly inflationary environment.”

Since March 2021, when they approved the funds, Jensen said there has been a near 33% increase to construction costs. Although Jensen said the budget for the project allowed for wiggle room, the increase of these costs is over $1.5 million.

