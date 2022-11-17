© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah Senate leadership renews their support for abortion trigger ban

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published November 17, 2022 at 1:13 PM MST
Protesters holding signs outside the US Capitol building.
Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty Images
Utah's abortion trigger ban has been on hold following a lawsuit from the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

In an amicus brief filed Tuesday, Utah State Senate Lawmakers, including the newly reelected Senate President Stuart J. Adams, reiterated their support for Utah’s Abortion Prohibition Amendments which would prohibit all elective abortions except in circumstances of rape, incest, or medical emergency.

The trigger ban, which went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs Wade decision, has been in legal limbo after being challenged by a lawsuit from the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna JohnsonUtah State SenateAbortionAbortion Laws
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content