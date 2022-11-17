Utah Senate leadership renews their support for abortion trigger ban

In an amicus brief filed Tuesday, Utah State Senate Lawmakers, including the newly reelected Senate President Stuart J. Adams, reiterated their support for Utah’s Abortion Prohibition Amendments which would prohibit all elective abortions except in circumstances of rape, incest, or medical emergency.

The trigger ban, which went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs Wade decision, has been in legal limbo after being challenged by a lawsuit from the Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.