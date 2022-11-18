© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Sleigh rides set to return to Hardware WMA this winter

Utah Public Radio | By Jackson Wilde & The Herald Journal
Published November 18, 2022 at 6:36 AM MST
People riding on a sleigh being pulled by horses in the snow
Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Sleigh rides are set to return the Hardware WMA this winter after a two year hiatus.

After a two year pause, the ever-popular seasonal sleigh rides at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area are set to return.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources delivered the news Tuesday, adding that Haviland’s Old West Adventures will be providing the horse-drawn rides on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Dec. 2.

Rides begin at 10 a.m. and will wrap up of 4:30 p.m. each weekend through Feb. 12. Concessions will also be available, the release states, along with educational opportunities at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

