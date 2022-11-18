Sleigh rides set to return to Hardware WMA this winter
After a two year pause, the ever-popular seasonal sleigh rides at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area are set to return.
The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources delivered the news Tuesday, adding that Haviland’s Old West Adventures will be providing the horse-drawn rides on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Dec. 2.
Rides begin at 10 a.m. and will wrap up of 4:30 p.m. each weekend through Feb. 12. Concessions will also be available, the release states, along with educational opportunities at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.
This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.