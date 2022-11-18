Sleigh rides set to return to Hardware WMA this winter

After a two year pause, the ever-popular seasonal sleigh rides at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area are set to return.

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources delivered the news Tuesday , adding that Haviland’s Old West Adventures will be providing the horse-drawn rides on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Dec. 2.

Rides begin at 10 a.m. and will wrap up of 4:30 p.m. each weekend through Feb. 12. Concessions will also be available, the release states, along with educational opportunities at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

