Sikh temple in Taylorsville celebrates the birth of Sikhism

A celebration was held at the Sikh temple, or “gurdwara,” in Taylorsville this past Saturday in honor of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth of Sikhism. It’s one of their largest events of the year, celebrating the birth of the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak.

A festival occurred for the event on November 8, but the community gathered once again on Saturday for prayers, chants, reflection, and food. The food was made by volunteers and offered without charge.