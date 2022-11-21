© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Sikh temple in Taylorsville celebrates the birth of Sikhism

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 21, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST
The entrace to a Sikh temple. The walls are pink with carvings, and the doors are wood with stain glass.
Eilis Garvey
/
Unsplash

A celebration was held at the Sikh temple, or “gurdwara,” in Taylorsville this past Saturday in honor of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth of Sikhism. It’s one of their largest events of the year, celebrating the birth of the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak.

A festival occurred for the event on November 8, but the community gathered once again on Saturday for prayers, chants, reflection, and food. The food was made by volunteers and offered without charge.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
