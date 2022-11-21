© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Smithfield A&W to be remodeled into Arctic Circle

By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
November 21, 2022
The interior of a fast food restaurant.
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Chairs are stacked on tables at the A&W restaurant in Smithfield.

The A&W Restaurant in Smithfield will soon be replaced by Arctic Circle.

One of the owners of the business, Alex Davies, said although the restaurant has been doing well, after spending 20 years working for A&W he felt it was time to move on and pursue other opportunities.

“It has been a roller coaster of unyielding effort and a lot of hard work with some luck mixed in,” Davies said.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

