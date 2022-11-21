Utah's LGBTQ community mourns on Trans Day of Remembrance
Utahns came together to mourn lost community members this past Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. At a gathering hosted by Project Rainbow in downtown Salt Lake City, locals paid tribute at a memorial display with 323 transgender flags, each one representing a transgender person who was murdered or died by suicide in the last year.
Hearts were even heavier this year after Saturday’s shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that killed five and injured two dozen. The event began with a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting. Then, participants read the names of each transgender person lost in the past year before laying out candles beneath each flag.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Other resources such as mental health services, programs, and education can be found on the Utah Pride Center website.