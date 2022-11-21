Utah's LGBTQ community mourns on Trans Day of Remembrance

Utahns came together to mourn lost community members this past Sunday for Transgender Day of Remembrance. At a gathering hosted by Project Rainbow in downtown Salt Lake City, locals paid tribute at a memorial display with 323 transgender flags, each one representing a transgender person who was murdered or died by suicide in the last year.

Hearts were even heavier this year after Saturday’s shooting at a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that killed five and injured two dozen. The event began with a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting. Then, participants read the names of each transgender person lost in the past year before laying out candles beneath each flag.