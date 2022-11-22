© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

USU President Noelle Cockett plans to step down next summer

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published November 22, 2022 at 11:20 AM MST
Noelle Cockett, a white woman with hair that falls to her jaw, is smiling.
USU.edu
Portrait of USU President Noelle Cockett.

On Thursday, Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announced her plan to step down as president in July 2023. She will remain at USU as a tenured faculty member.

Cockett has served as USU President for the last six years.

In a letter to USU faculty and staff, she wrote, “The decades I have been at USU have convinced me that all of our amazing institutional accomplishments have been possible because of the hard work and commitment of each one of you and those who preceded you as university faculty, staff and supporters.”

The Utah State Board of Higher Education will begin the search for USU’s next president immediately.

This story will be updated.

Emily Colby
Emily Colby is a recent USU graduate in political science. She grew up listening to NPR in the car with her mom, but she fell in love with radio at UPR. Emily spent four years producing Access Utah and now manages UPR's website. She has also worked on the Utah Women and Leadership Podcast, and sometimes fills in as a host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
