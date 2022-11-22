USU President Noelle Cockett plans to step down next summer

On Thursday, Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announced her plan to step down as president in July 2023. She will remain at USU as a tenured faculty member.

Cockett has served as USU President for the last six years.

In a letter to USU faculty and staff, she wrote, “The decades I have been at USU have convinced me that all of our amazing institutional accomplishments have been possible because of the hard work and commitment of each one of you and those who preceded you as university faculty, staff and supporters.”

The Utah State Board of Higher Education will begin the search for USU’s next president immediately.

This story will be updated.

