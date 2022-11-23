© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Festival of Trees returns to in-person attendance for the first time in three years

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 23, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST
Dozens of Christmas trees decorated with ornaments and lights
Intermountain Healthcare

For the first time since 2019, Utah’s Festival of Trees extravaganza is returning to help benefit medical care for children at Primary Children’s hospital and Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Promise program.

The Festival of Trees’ opening day is set for November 30 and will take place at the Mountain American Exposition Center in Sandy. Nearly 500 highly-decorated Christmas trees and other holiday items such as wreaths, gingerbread houses, and many more will be put on display for the public to visit and help donate.

In 2021, the event raised $2.3 million for patient care despite the event being virtual rather than in-person.

Tickets to attend the Festival of Trees can be purchased here.

