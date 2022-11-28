Photo display about queer Utahns is gaining international recognition

A photo display showing the struggles of being queer in Utah is gaining international recognition.

Fazilat Soukhakian, an Iranian photographer and professor at Utah State University, started the project “Queer in Utah” five years ago after moving to Utah from Iran. The pictures show the pain and bravery of LGBTQ Utahns who are often faced with discrimination and hatred, with new, unexpected meaning after recent heartbreaking events in Colorado Springs and Iran.

The ten photos are one of fifty finalists in an online program by Photolucida, a Portland-based arts nonprofit which attracts photographers and critics from all over the world.