Upcoming winter storms could cause power outages across the Wasatch Front

As two storms move into the Wasatch Front, Rocky Mountain Power is reminding its customers to prepare for outages and stay safe.

The potential of heavy snowfall and gusty winds from the storms could cause weather-related outages across Utah and southern Idaho. In anticipation of this, Rocky Mountain Power has crews ready to respond and restore service as quickly as possible. They say customers can help by reporting any power outages they experience, which assists crews in pinpointing the cause and helps restoration efforts.

To stay safe, Utahns are also encouraged to prepare an emergency kit with items like water, non-perishable food, blankets, flashlights and a first aid kit.