USU’s Reindeer Express to return after two-year hiatus

Utah State University’s Reindeer Express is returning to Cache Valley after the festivities were paused for two years.

The event will take place on Dec. 2 with an afternoon session at 3:45 p.m. followed by an evening session 5:45 p.m. Sessions are expected to last an hour and a half.

Though the festivities will take place at the USU Animal Science Farm in Wellsville, there is no on-site parking. Patrons can park at the corner of 1000 West and 1600 South just north of Cytiva where a shuttle will transport folks to the farm.

