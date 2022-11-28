© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

USU’s Reindeer Express to return after two-year hiatus

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published November 28, 2022 at 6:50 AM MST
A man standing in front of a reindeer as people look at them
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
In this 2017 file photo, Santa looks at Comet during the Reindeer Express Christmas event.

Utah State University’s Reindeer Express is returning to Cache Valley after the festivities were paused for two years.

The event will take place on Dec. 2 with an afternoon session at 3:45 p.m. followed by an evening session 5:45 p.m. Sessions are expected to last an hour and a half.

Though the festivities will take place at the USU Animal Science Farm in Wellsville, there is no on-site parking. Patrons can park at the corner of 1000 West and 1600 South just north of Cytiva where a shuttle will transport folks to the farm.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

