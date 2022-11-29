Sheriff’s office investigating Nibley city office burglary, possible related crimes

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of the Nibley city office that occurred on Veterans Day weekend. Authorities say a small safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash as well as checks and unactivated financial cards was taken.

Lt. Doyle Peck said the person made entry into the building by breaking a window at night and “putted around” in the building for a couple hours before removing the safe.

Nibley Mayor Larry Jacobsen said the burglar used tools located at city office to free the microwave-sized strongbox and used a cart typically used for recreation equipment to carry it out of the building.

