New consignment clothing store to open on Logan's Center Street

Construction for a new wellness center is coming along at 99 W. Center Street, and a new consignment clothing store also has plans to open in the same building.

Previously home to baby-needs retail store Stork Landing, the Center Street location will soon be welcoming Indy Clover — a second-hand clothing consignment store that has been growing throughout Utah in recent years. The store has locations in Lindon, Springville, Ogden and St. George.

According to the owner of the building, Joseph Needham, Indy Clover was chosen for the space because of its unique business plan that allows independent sellers to tag and price their own inventory.

